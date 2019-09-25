Richmond scored four runs in the first two innings to claim a 6-1 win over Knob Noster on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The Lady Spartans scored twice in the first and second innings to open up a 4-0.
Richmond added two more runs in the sixth.
Knob Noster got its lone run of the game in the bottom of the frame. Sadie Parks singled to center field to score Sam Abernathy.
