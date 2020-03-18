KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster School District announced Wednesday, March 18, it has initially suspended athletic competition through April 5.
"We do not plan to make up non-conference events at this time," Activities Director Adam Easterwood said in a statement on Wednesday.
