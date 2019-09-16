Knob Noster remains in the hunt for a top 10 spot in Class 2, receiving two votes in the the week three Missouri Media Poll released on Monday, Sept. 16.
Class 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (9), 3-0, 90, 1
2. DeSmet, 3-0, 81, 2
3. Joplin, 3-0, 67, 4
4. Liberty North, 3-0, 63, 7
5. Rockhurst, 2-1, 49, 5
6. Lee’s Summit North, 2-1, 45, NR
7. Blue Springs, 2-1, 38, 3
8. Francis Howell, 2-1, 26, 9
9. Park Hill, 2-1, 24, 6
10. Lee’s Summit West, 2-1, 7, 10
Dropped out: No. 8 Rock Bridge
Also receiving votes: Marquette (3-0), 7; Raymore-Peculiar (2-1), 1
Class 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 3-0, , 1
2. Staley, 3-0, 78, 3
3. Carthage, 2-1, 70, 2
4. Jackson, 3-0, 68, 4
5. Chaminade, 2-1, 49, 6
6. Eureka, 2-1, 43, 6
7. Battle, 2-1, 36, 7
8. North Kansas City, 3-0, 30, 8
9. Raytown, 2-1, 19, 10
10. Park Hill South, 2-1, 10
Dropped out: No. 9 Vianney
Also receiving votes: McCluer North (2-1), 2
Class 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Ladue (9), 3-0, 90, 1
2. Camdenton, 3-0, 76, 2
3. Webb City, 2-1, 71, 3
4. MICDS, 3-0, 64, 4
5. Smithville, 3-0, 56, 6
6. West Plains, 2-1, 45, 5
7. Platte County, 2-1, 37, 8
8. St. Mary’s, 2-1, 20, 9
9. Lebanon, 3-0, 18, T10
10. Jefferson City Helias, 3-0, 11, NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Kearney, No. T10 Grain Valley
Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (2-1), 6; Kearney (1-2), 1
Class 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Blair Oaks (9), 3-0, 90, 1
2. Odessa, 3-0, 77, 2
3. Trinity, 1-2, 67, 4
4. Mt. Vernon, 3-0, 65, 3
5. St. Charles West, 3-0, 58, 5
6. Southern Boone, 3-0, 42, 6
7. Cassville, 3-0, 38, 7
8. Kennett, 3-0, 26, 9
9. Boonville, 2-1, 14, 8
10. St. Francis Borgia, 2-1, 9, 10
Also receiving votes: Center (3-0), 7; Lutheran St. Charles (3-0), 2
Class 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 2-0, 90, 1
2. Lutheran North, 1-1, 74, T2
3. Lathrop, 3-0, 73, T2
4. Lamar, 3-0, 64, 4
5. Maryville, 2-1, 56, 5
6. Centralia, 3-0, 46, 6
7. Ava, 3-0, 36, 7
8. Clark County, 2-1, 26, 8
9. Macon, 3-0, 11, 10
10. Palmyra, 2-1, 10, 9
Also receiving votes: Summit Christian Academy (3-0), 5; Knob Noster (3-0), 2; Caruthersville (3-0), 1; Hallsville (2-1), 1
Class 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lincoln (9), 2-0, 90, 1
2. Pierce City, 3-0, 79, 2
3. Thayer, 3-0, 74, 4
4. Mid Buchanan, 2-1, 50, 3
5. Carrollton, 3-0, 45, 8
T6. Hayti, 2-1, 42, 9
T6. Valle Catholic, 2-1, 42, 5
8. Marceline, 2-1, 19, 6
T9. Adrian, 2-1, 16, 7
T9. Gallatin. 3-0, 16, NR
Dropped Out: No. 10 Westran
Also receiving votes: Miller (3-0), 10; Milan (2-1), 9; Hamilton-Penney (2-1), 2; Westran (1-2), 1
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.