Knob Noster jumped into the Missouri Media Poll, released on Monday, Sept. 2, receiving votes in Class 2 after taking down the preseason No. 10 team Versailles 50-20.
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.
First-place votes in parenthesis.
Class 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (9), 1-0, 90, 1
2. Rockhurst, 1-0, 79, 2
3. DeSmet, 1-0, 71, T3
4. Rock Bridge, 0-1, 59, T3
5. Joplin, 1-0, 54, 5
6. Blue Springs, 1-0, 49, 7
7. Kirkwood, 1-0, 37, 8
8. Park Hill, 1-0, 26, 10
9. Liberty North, 1-0, 16, NR
10. Lee’s Summit West, 0-1, 7, 9
Also receiving votes: Lee’s Summit North (0-1), 4; Francis Howell (1-0), 3
Class 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Fort Zumwalt North (8), 1-0, 89, 1
2. Carthage (1), 1-0, 82, 2
3. Raytown, 1-0, 68, 4
4. Staley, 1-0, 63, 6
5. Jackson, 1-0, 49, 9
6. Eureka, 0-1, 44, 3
7. Chaminade, 1-0, 35, 10
8. Battle, 0-1, 26, 7
9. North Kansas City, 1-0, 18, NR
10. Vianney, 0-1, 15, 5
Also receiving votes: Fort Osage (0-1), 6
Class 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Ladue (5), 1-0, 86, 1
2. Webb City (4), 1-0, 85, 2
3. Camdenton, 1-0, 64, 3
4. Platte County, 1-0, 61, 4
T5. MICDS, 1-0, 46, 5
T5. Kearney, 1-0, 46, 6
7. St. Mary’s, 1-0, 30, 7
8. West Plains, 1-0, 25, 8
9. Smithville, 1-0, 24, 10
10. Lebanon, 1-0, 13, 9
Also receiving votes: St. Joseph Lafayette (1-0), 8; Grain Valley (1-0), 6; Jefferson City Helias (1-0), 1
Class 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Blair Oaks (8), 1-0, 89, 2 1
2. Trinity (1), 0-1, 80, 1
3. Odessa, 1-0, 69, 4
4. Mt. Vernon, 1-0, 62, 3
5. St. Charles West, 1-0, 57, 5
6. Southern Boone, 1-0, 40, 6
7. St. Francis Borgia, 1-0, 37, 7
8. Cassville, 1-0, 26, 8
9. Boonville, 1-0, 21, 9
T10. Kennett, 1-0, 9, T10
Also receiving votes: Springfield Catholic (10-3), 4; Savannah (0-1), 1
Class 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lutheran North (9), 1-0, 90, 1
2. Cardinal Ritter, 1-0, 80, 2
3. Lathrop, 1-0, 66, 4
4. Lamar, 1-0, 63, 5
5. Maryville, 0-1, 57, 3
6. Clark County, 1-0, 45, 6
7. Ava, 1-0, 34, 8
8. Centralia, 1-0, 25, NR
9. Palmyra, 1-0, 10, T10
10. Macon, 1-0, 9, NR
Also receiving votes: Knob Noster (1-0), 6; Hallsville (1-0), 3; Lawson (0-1), 3; Summit Christian Academy (1-0), 2; O’Fallon Christian (1-0), 1; Monroe City (0-1), 1
Class 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lincoln (9), 1-0, 90, 1
2. Westran, 1-0, 73, 4
3. Pierce City, 1-0, 72, 3
4. Mid Buchanan, 1-0, 56, 4
5. Valle Catholic, 1-0, 48, 5
6. Thayer, 1-0, 43, 9
7. Marceline, 1-0, 36, 7
8. Adrian, 1-0, 30, 8
9. Hamilton-Penney, 1-0, 21, 10
10. Hayti, 1-0, 18, 2
Also receiving votes: Milan (0-1), 5; South Callaway (0-1), 2; Tipton (1-0), 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.