Knob Noster overpowers Chilhowee to open Quarry City Classic

CENTERVIEW — The Knob Noster boys overpowered Chilhowee in the opening round of the Quarry City Classic on Tuesday, Jan. 29, claiming a 67-32 win.
The Panthers set the tone in the opening frame, doubling up the Indians 22-10.
“I thought Chilhowee played awfully well, they played hard, so all the credit to them,” Knob Noster coach Mike Baker said.
Knob Noster continued to pull away in the second quarter upping its lead to 42-21 by the halftime buzzer.
“It’s kind of tough having to play Class 1 versus a Class 3, that’s a big jump,” Chilhowee coach Justin Donald said. “We gave them about all that they could handle in the first quarter, we played pretty well. Overall, even though the score was a big deficit, we played one of our better games as of late.”
Knob Noster turned its focus to its defense in the second half, holding Chilhowee to 10 points in the third quarter and two points in the fourth.
“Holding them from scoring, playing solid half-court defense and being a little bit more patient on offense,” Baker said on the second half goals.
Ja’Morrious House scored seven of his 11 points in the third quarter, which saw Knob Noster put up 22 points.
“I thought Ja’Morris did a tremendous job on both ends of the floor,” Baker said.
Eight Panther put their name in the scoring column led by Kellen Foster’s 21 points. Lane Elwell added 10 points.
Chilhowee was led by Lucas Coulter, who finished with 12 points.
Knob Noster moves on to face Leeton, who beat Kansas City Lutheran by a score of 85-61, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the semifinals.
Chilhowee will face Kansas City Lutheran in the consolation semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
