The Knob Noster boys opened the Lafayette County tournament with a 76-43 win over Santa Fe on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Anthony Lopez poured in a career-high 30 points to pace the Panthers. Iverson Sirom added 13 points and Kellen Foster chipped in 12.
Knob Noster faces Lexington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the semifinals.
