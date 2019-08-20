KNOB NOSTER — How do you follow up on the best season a program has had in nearly three decades?
Try and do it again.
“Well, obviously, we have high expectations this year after going 7-4 and having the best season since 1995,” Knob Noster coach Rich Johnson, who enters his third year as the head man for the Panthers, said.
Knob Noster comes into its 2019 campaign with 22 seniors and juniors on the roster and a hunger to improve upon last year’s 2-3 record in the Missouri River Valley Conference East and a district semifinals exit.
“We are upperclass-heavy and that is something we haven’t been,” Johnson said. “We are going to start a couple of sophomores, but we aren’t starting four or five sophomores.”
The perk of an older line-up is multiple years in the strength program.
“I feel like we have gotten bigger, faster, stronger,” Johnson said. “Now we just have to learn the game of football a little bit.”
The key question for the Panther is who steps in to replace the production of Stevie Elwell, the all-everything quarterback for Knob Noster who graduated to wrestling for Arkansas — Little Rock, which allowed Knob Noster to average 43.3 points per game.
“You are not going to replace a Stevie Elwell at quarterback,” Johnson said. “He is a Division I athlete, a two thousand yard rusher and a thousand yard passer, you aren’t going to replace that. We just have to develop our team with what we have. And have got to have a quarterback that can run our offense the way it needs to be run and everybody else has to step up on the offense.”
The heir to the Panthers quarterback job is Wyatt Schreiner, a move-in from Omaha, Nebraska. The sophomore was a tail back as a freshman in Nebraska, but has transitioned to take over the signal caller spot with Tim Williams
“He is a very talented young man; he is smart,” Johnson said. “He is going to be the guy who leads us into war at the beginning of the year.”
Knob Noster added some threats to its passing game with the addition of junior Kalix Booze-Byrd, an all-state high jumper, at wide receiver.
“We are going to run the ball, but now we have weapons out there that we can use when we need them,” Johnson said.
Defensively, the Panthers are looking to improve upon a 29.5 points per game allowed mark from a year ago.
“We put in a new defense and have a new defensive coordinator in Mike Riley and he has come in with a lot of energy and the kids understand what we are doing and we’ve really simplified things defensively so we can move faster and it showed at team camp,” Johnson said.
Knob Noster will host a jamboree on Friday, Aug. 23, and will embark on a trip to Versailles for its season opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. against the Tigers on Aug. 30.
2019 Knob Noster Schedule
Aug. 30 at Versailles, 7 p.m.
Sept.6 vs. Warsaw, 7 p.m.
Sept.13 vs. Crest Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept.20 at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Sept.27 vs. Carrollton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Higginsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Holden, 7 p.m.
