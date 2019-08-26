KNOB NOSTER — Knob Noster football opened Friday's, Aug. 23, jamboree at home with a punch.
The offense scored multiple times against Trenton and the defense recorded a turnover.
"We played well coming out the gate and we were ready," Knob Noster coach Rich Johnson said of getting a turnover in the first game of the jamboree.
However, the following two games against Summit Christian Academy and Windsor were sung to a different tune. The offense scored in each of the next two games while the defense gave up three scores in the remainder of the jamboree.
"I thought we started out really well and played well, even against Lee's Summit Christian, they had one big play, the first play of the jamboree and then our defense stepped up and played well," Johnson said. "Our offense stepped up and played very well at the beginning and then I thought we lost our energy level throughout the night. I talked to them about it and playing a game is a whole lot different than playing practice. The energy level has to be higher and we have to play faster and we did not play fast enough, for what I like. So, we have to play faster on defense and on offense we have to get off the ball faster and lower our pad level."
Johnson said he was pleased that his offense did not commit a turnover but must find a way to keep the initial tempo up the entire time.
"We have new guys and they have to learn to play the game Knob Noster style and they don't know that yet and we are going to learn," Johnson said.
Knob Noster opens its season Friday, Aug. 30, on the road at Versailles.
The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Knob Noster routed Versailles to open the 2018 season winning 68-30 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.