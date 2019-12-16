Knob Noster dropped a pair of tight contests on Thursday, Dec. 12 against Van Horn and Friday, Dec. 13, against Summit Christian.
The Lady Panthers lost 48-42 to Van Horn with Olivia Frisbee notching a double-double with 13points and 10 rebounds. Estella Huntsman added 10 points as well.
The following night, Knob Noster feel 53-45 to Summit Christian. Frisbee nearly had a second double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Iyanna Perry added 11 points.
Knob Noster travels to Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
