The Knob Noster boys secured a third place finish in the Warsaw tournament on Saturday, Dec. 7, taking down Clinton 67-65 on a Lane Elwell buzzer-beater.
The Panthers overcame a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes to move to 3-1 on the year.
Kellen Foster led the way with 17 points. Wyatt Schreiner added 15 and Elwell chipped in 10.
Knob Noster opened the Warsaw tournament with a 66-64 win over Bulter with Anthony Lopez scoring 29 points, which included the game-winning buzzer beater.
The Panthers lost 63-54 to Cole Camp in the semifinals.
Knob Noster hosts Holden on Friday, Dec. 13.
