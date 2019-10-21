Knob Noster scored first but was unable to hold on to the lead, giving up 50-unanswered points in a 50-7 loss to Richmond on Friday, Oct. 18.
The Panthers move to 6-2 on the season and 2-2 in MRVC East play with the loss, their second in-a-row.
Knob Noster will travel to Holden at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, to close out the regular season. The Eagles are coming off a 42-21 win over Carrollton.
