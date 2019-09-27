KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster football team made a strong case Friday night, Sept. 27, for moving every game to a 5 p.m. kickoff as the Panthers routed Carrollton 65-7 on homecoming.
"That's what my wife said, we ought to move every game up to five if they are going to play like that," Knob Noster coach Rich Johnson said.
With storms expected to move into the area later Friday night, Knob Noster and a host of other schools throughout the region moved their games up in the night, some even a day earlier.
A full crowd was on hand for the early kickoff.
"People are supporting us and that is exciting," Johnson said.
Much like the early start time, the Panthers got things rolling out of the gate.
"We came out to play," Johnson said. "We saw what they were giving us and we took advantage of it."
Knob Noster rotated three quarterbacks with the first team offense Friday night.
"Each kid gives us a different look and our offense a different look," Johnson said.
The Knob Noster offense ensured those in attendance Friday night would get an early exit from the game as the Panthers led 50-7 at the half and forced a running clock to start the second half.
"It was a real step forward for our football team," Johnson said.
The Panther defense pitched a shutout in the second half.
The starters capped the first drive of the half with a three-yard Jadis Williams touchdown.
Trever Harvey took over at quarterback for the Panthers on the next drive as Iverson Sirom limped off the field in the middle of the scoring drive.
The Panthers added one more touchdown with CJ Stradford to set the final score.
"As I said today at the assemble, "I'm not perfect. Our team is not perfect. But, our record is perfect and we want to keep it that way,'" Johnson said.
With the win, Knob Noster moves to 5-0 for the second year in a row.
"The group that we have is buying in," Johnson said.
Up next for Knob Noster is Lexington, the team that handed the Panthers their first loss of the season last year.
Lexington comes into the game 4-1, 1-0 in Missouri River Valley Conference East play, with its only loss to Quincy Notre Dame, Illinois, in opening week of the season.
"We are really looking forward to next week," Johnson said. "That is going to be a very tough football game."
The game is set to kick at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in Lexington.
