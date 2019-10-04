Knob Noster softball handled St. Michael the Archangel in three innings on Wednesday, Oct. 2, winning its Senior Night contest 15-0.
An 11-run second frame followed four runs in the first inning to end the game early.
The Lady Panthers notched 13 hits with five batters securing two hits.
Cassidy Brandt tallied a team-high three RBIs with three others players finishing with two RBIs.
Sadie Parks, one of the three seniors honored along with Lauren Hagle and Olivia Frisbee, struck out eight in three innings of work.
