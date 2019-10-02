Knob Noster athletics swept its competition for a second time this week on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Tennis: Knob Noster 9, Carrollton 0
Knob Noster tennis picked up its second sweep of the week on Tuesday topping Carrollton 9-0 on senior night.
The closest match of the night came from an 8-6 win by Fallon Turner and Mary Joy Stevens at No. 3 doubles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ella Konrad and Chloe McDonnell won 8-1 while Carrollton's No. 2 doubles team forfeited.
Carrollton also forfeited at No. 4 singles.
No. 1 Konrad and No. 2 Rebecca Burch both won 8-0.
McDonnell won 8-1 at No. 3 singles.
Turner won 8-4 at the No. 5 spot and Stevens won 8-3 at the No. 6 spot.
A night earlier, on Monday, Sept. 30, the Lady Panthers swept Lexington 9-0.
Everyone won 8-0 except for a pair of Lexington forfeits at No. 6 singles spot and No. 3 doubles spot.
Softball: Knob Noster 11, Carrollton 0 (5 INN.)
Sadie Parks did allowed one hit and no runs as the Knob Noster softball team defeated Carrollton 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday at home.
Parks fanned six and walked one in her five innings of work.
Knob Noster got to Carrollton started Chloe Calvert as she allowed six hits and five runs over three innings of work.
Olivia Frisbee and Estella Huntsman each went deep for the Lady Panthers in the win.
Knob Noster totaled 11 hits in the win.
Taylor Trudell led the home squad with three hits while Huntsman and Parks each had two.
Knob Noster broke the scoreless tie in the second inning with four runs.
The Lady Panthers then scored one run in the third and three runs in each of the last two innings.
Volleyball: Knob Noster 2, Lexington 0
Knob Noster volley took care of business at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers swept Lexington 25-21, 26-24.
Soccer: Knob Noster 8, La Monte with Northwest (Hughesville) 0
Knob Noster soccer blanked La Monte with Northwest (Hughesville) 8-0 on Tuesday at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.