KNOB NOSTER — Of the six varsity singles players for Knob Noster tennis on Monday, Aug. 31, only two, No. 1 Fallon Turner and No. 2 Alana Allen, had played a varsity match.
No. 3 Allison Croft, No. 4 Samantha Baker, No. 5 Sydney Burden and No. 6 Ella Finesilver all played their first varsity singles match on Monday.
Turner was the lone Lady Panther to pick up a win on Monday as the Lady Panthers fell to Clinton 8-1.
Turner won 8-3 over Clinton's Kennedy Cook for the Lady Panthers (0-1).
The lone two experienced varsity players for Knob Noster teamed up at the No. 1 doubles spot but fell 8-6.
Clinton swept doubles play with an 8-1 win at the No. 3 doubles spot and 8-0 at the No. 2 doubles spot.
In singles play, Clinton won 8-2 at the No. 3 spot, 8-1 at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots and 8-0 at the No. 2 and No. 6 spots.
"Tonight is about what we expected," Knob Noster coach Rachel Ledbetter said. "We are learning. All of our players except for Fallon Turner and Alana Allen had never played a varsity match before. I know the score does not show how well our girls did tonight. I am looking forward to the girls improving daily."
