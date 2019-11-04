WARRENSBURG - Eighteen seconds separated Kingsville’s Luke Engel from the rest of the Class 1 District 7 race on Saturday, Nov. 2, as the junior ran away with the individual district championship.
“It felt pretty good,” Luke Engel said on his race.
Luke Engel logged a 17:59.3 to claim the title as the only runner in Class 1 to break the 18 minute mark and claim his first individual district title. He finished seventh as a sophomore last season.
The Tigers just missed qualifying as a team, taking third as a team with 74 points, one point off runner-up Smithton.
Sophomore Ryan Bailey finished sixth with a time of 18:40.7. Junior Grant Engel clocked in seven seconds behind Bailey to take seventh with a time of 18:47.1.
Senior Izaah Rusche finished 27th and freshman Elijah Brehm rounded out the team score in 33rd place.
The Engel brothers and Bailey were all named to the All-District team and are all making repeat trips to the state meet.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Luke Engel said.
The Lady Tigers also qualified one runner, Talitha Hart. The freshman took ninth with a time of 24:30.7.
Crest Ridge
Crest Ridge also took part in the Class 1 District 7 meet and sent one runner on to state from the race.
Senior Taylor Hurley finished sixth in 23:57 as the lone Lady Cougar to advance.
On the boys side, sophomore Jaeger Brandes just missed the cut for state, taking 18th in a time of 20:03.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.