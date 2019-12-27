Warrensburg boys opened the Rolla Holiday tournament with a nail-biter, taking down St. Pius X 41-39.
Senior Trevor Key, who finished with seven points, knocked down a 3-pointer with under 30 seconds to play to advance the Tigers to the semifinals.
Brooks Baldwin led Warrensburg with nine points while Eli Nappe, Cooper Berry and Shelby Pittsenbarger each chipped in eight.
Warrensburg will face Rolla - who knocked off Mexico 54-51 - in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 27.
