COLUMBIA - Knob Noster’s Conner Johnston was moments away from producing the upset of the tournament in the Class 1 145lbs championship bout on Saturday, Feb. 22, when a shriek from the referee's whistle dashed away that chance.
The junior, trailing 12-4 in the third period, had pulled off an assassin move, flipping Father Tolton’s Teague Travis, the No. 36 wrestling prospect at 145lbs according to FloWrestling and an Oklahoma State wrestling-commit, on to his neck with a powerful gator roll.
“For me, it’s tough, but I am stronger than almost everyone that I wrestle, so I can get it with enough work on it and just persistence with it,” Johnston said on pulling off the assassin.
Johnston was inches away from a state title pin when the match was stopped for a medical timeout for Travis.
After the trainers left and the match resumed, Johnston couldn’t duplicate his earlier efforts after stoppage, losing the bout in a 12-7 decision to finish runner-up.
“I am happy with the way I performed," Johnsont said. "I had a controversial call where I put him to his back, he was stuck. Ref didn’t like it.”
A year ago, Johnston couldn’t make it out of the first period against Travis, losing by pin in the semifinals.
“Last year, I came out timid, I wrestled his match,” Johnston said. “I wasn’t aggressive, I didn’t get in his face and wrestle how I wrestle. That was my mindset (this year), I knew I had to get in his face and that I was stronger than him and I knew I could control the tempo.”
Falton Tolton’s junior controlled the opening portion of the match, taking down Johnston three times and cutting him all three times, for a 6-3 lead heading into the second period.
Travis got a reversal and a take down in the second frame while Johnston managed an escape, setting up the disputed third period.
“It was, what was it was. Teague is a phenomenal wrestler,” Johnston said.
Johnston finishes the season with a 43-5 record and a 3-1 mark at state. He opened the tournament with a first period pin then used a 8-5 decision in the quarterfinals and a 10-4 decision in the semifinals to produce his second state medal in three tips and improve upon last season’s third place finish.
“I am happy, I improved from last year and I am going to come back next year and take that gold,” Johnston said.
The Panthers 145-pounder was joined on the podium by senior Matt Wuntke.
Wuntke finished off his high school career with a fifth place finish at 152lbs.
“I didn’t end where I wanted to be, that’s for sure,” Wuntke said. “I am kind of at peace with where I am at, and I can’t really dwell on it.”
The senior opened the tournament with a first period pin before getting bounced to the back side of the bracket in the quarterfinals via second period pin by Rodell Sperry, Gallatin.
Wuntke stayed alive with three-straight decision wins to reach the consolation semifinals.
Andrw Huddleston, Hallsville, handed Wuntke his second loss of the tournament in a 8-3 decision.
Wuntke did not wrestle his final match as Matthew Schueddig, Whitfield, forfeited the fifth place match due to injury.
“It does kind of suck to end my senior year on a loss because I didn’t get to wrestle for fifth, but it is what it is,” Wuntke said.
Wuntke finished the season with a 44-5 mark and his second state medal.
Junior Sam Wilhelm’s chance at a second state medal in three trip to Columbia came to an end in the third round of wrestlebacks for 120lbs, dropping an 8-2 decision to Gavynn Carpenter, Hallsville. Wilhelm was sent to the back side of the bracket after a 5-4 loss in the quarterfinals.
He finishes the year with a 45-5 record.
Senior Brodie Payne (160) also bowed out in the third round of wrestlebacks, getting pinned in the third period to end his final campaign with a 41-5 mark.
Logan Hernandez picked up a win in the opening round of the 132lbs bracket with a pin of Tim Speer, Mid-Buchanan, before losing two-straight matches, ending his 29-19 season.
Both Cody Clifton (182) and Xavier Ortiz (285) went 0-2 at state. Clifton finished the year with a 27-20 record while Ortiz was 15-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.