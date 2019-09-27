Thursday, Sept. 26
Warrensburg 28, Pleasant Hill 24
Crest Ridge 26, Wellington-Napoleon 21
Friday, Sept. 27
Knob Noster 65, Carrollton 7
Lexington 46, Holden 16
Appleton City 70, Chilhowee 28
Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.
