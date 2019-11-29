Johnson County produced 10 of the 103 athletes selected to the 2019 KMZU Dream Team.
Warrensburg quarterback Eli Nappe was the Tigers offensive selection while linebacker Corbin Cowick got the nod on defense.
Crest Ridge signal called Will Taylor secured the Cougars offensive bid and Blayne McMillin got the defensive bid.
For Knob Noster, Iverson Sirom was the Panthers pick on offense and Lane Elwell earning the defensive selection.
Holden wide receiver Jayden Brown notched the offensive nod for the Eagles. Travis Stout was Holden’s defensive pick.
Randy Binder, offense, and Alex Binder, defense, earned the recognition for Chilhowee.
