Johnson County Preview - Week Nine

The high school football regular season comes to an end on Friday, Oct. 25, with the night featuring a Johnson County rivalry game and Crest Ridge looking to finish off I-70 play undefeated.
Warrensburg remains in full control of the top seed in its district, leading Grain Valley by nearly four points. The Tigers also moved into the Missouri Media Poll released Monday, Oct. 21, receiving one vote for the Top 10.
Crest Ridge goes into the final week in third in the Class 1 District 4 standings, trailing second seeded Windsor by three points while holding a comfortable five-point edge over Wellington-Napoleon.
Knob Noster, who remains receiving votes in the Missouri Media Poll, currently trails Higginsville by .19 points for the third seed in the Class 2 District 7 bracket while Holden sits solidly in fifth.
Chilhowee claims the eighth spot in the 8-Man District 1 standings.
WHS at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
The Tigers got a confidence boost in week seven, gutting out a 33-27 win over Excelsior Springs to snap a two-game losing streak. Corbin Cowick broke out for a monster game, rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns as the primary running back in the absence of Miles Moore.
Oak Grove comes off a close 20-17 loss to Harrisonville in week seven.
The Panthers, who sit at 3-5 on the season, have faced a punishing schedule, losing to Class 3 No. 1 Blair Oaks and Class 4 Center (7-1) before conference play.
Oak Grove is capable of moving the ball through the air and on the ground.
Senior Clay Griffin is the team’s leading points producer, scoring nine rushing touchdowns while amassing 636 yards and also hauling in three touchdown receptions.
Sophomore quarterback Hunter Jones has thrown for 974 yards while completing 55.2% of his passes for four touchdowns.
Warrensburg won last season’s meeting 54-14.
Crest Ridge at Lone Jack, 7 p.m.
The Cougars look to wrap up their perfect conference slate on the road against Lone Jack and claim an outright I-70 title. Crest Ridge is coming off a 56-28 win over Concordia.
Junior quarterback Will Taylor is averaging 253 passing yards a game and three touchdowns through eight weeks of play as the offense averages 31.4 ppg.
The Mules, who combine with Kingsville, have given up an average of 35.8 points per game while scoring an average of 12.6 ppg. Lone Jack has been shutout in two of its last three games including week eight’s 62-0 loss to Sweet Springs.
Knob Noster at Holden, 7 p.m.
The final regular season Johnson County clash pits Knob Noster and Holden against each other to wrap up MRVC East play.
The Panthers have stumbled in the last two weeks after a 6-0 start to the season, falling 50-7 to Richmond last week.
Holden notched its first conference win in week eight, beating Carrollton 42-21.
Senior Fred Frazier put together his best performance of the season for the Eagles, rushing for 276 yards and five touchdowns.
Chilhowee at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Chilhowee is coming off a 54-14 loss to Drexel in week eight. Chilhowee is averaging 21.6 points per game since getting shutout in week three.
Osceola comes in with a record of 4-4 following a 72-18 loss at Orrick. Osceola averages 36 points per game while giving up 50.4 ppg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.