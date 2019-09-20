Football Graphic 1
Johnson County football scoreboard - Week Four:

Warrensburg 48, Clinton 12

Holden 40, Crest Ridge 12

Knob Noster 45, Tipton 6

Liberal 54, Chilhowee 32

