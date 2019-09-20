The high school football season is one-third of the way done and both Warrensburg and Knob Noster have yet to lose a game.
Both squads have found themselves into the state-wide rankings with the Tigers checking in at No. 10 in the Class 4 poll from 810 Varsity. The Panthers are receiving votes in the Missouri Media Poll.
Warrensburg at Clinton, 7 p.m.
If things go according to plan, the Tigers back-ups should see another half of varsity action on Friday night, Sept. 20. The Cardinals come into the game without scoring a point while giving up an average of 59.6 points per game.
The Tigers are averaging 44.6 points a game and are coming off their first shutout of the season in a 48-0 drubbing of Smith-Cotton.
Junior quarterback Eli Nappe found the soft spots in Smith-Cotton’s defense, throwing for a career highs of 138 yards and three touchdowns.
The running back duo of Miles Moore and Shelby Pittsenbarger continue to be the bell cows for the Tigers, having scored all but three of Warrensburg’s offensive touchdowns. They accounted for six of the seven touchdowns in the win over Smith-Cotton.
Knob Noster at Tipton, 7 p.m.
The Panthers takes its 3-0 record and stout rushing attack on the road to Tipton on Friday.
Knob Noster moved to 3-0 behind 26-unanswered second half points against Crest Ridge to claim a 47-12 win.
Jadis Williams ran for four touchdowns in the win while Iverson Sirom, who has transitioned from the Panthers running back to quarterback, added three scores for the Panthers.
Tipton comes into the match-up on a two-game losing streak, falling to North Callaway 60-16 in week two and Windsor 38-17 in week three.
Holden at Crest Ridge, 7 p.m.
For the second straight week, two Johnson County schools will tussle for bragging rights. The Eagles head to Centerview off a 62-0 loss to Class 3 No. 2 Odessa. The good news for Holden is star running back Fred Frazier is hopeful to return to the line-up after missing week three with an injury.
The Cougars are coming off a 47-12 loss to Knob Noster in week three. The Cougars got within nine, 21-12, but allowed 26-unanswered points in the second half for their first loss of the season.
Junior quarterback Will Taylor has thrown for over 200 yards in all three games this season and is coming off a 25 of 39 night for two scores and two interceptions against Knob Noster.
McMillan led the Cougars in receiving with six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Chilhowee vs. Liberal, 7 p.m.
The Indians are home for the first time since week one, hosting the Bulldogs, who combine with Bronaugh.
Chilhowee sits at 0-3 after falling 38-0 to Northwest (Hughesville).
Liberal enters the week with a 1-2 record after beating Chetopa (Kansas) 56-14.
