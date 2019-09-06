Johnson County football preview - Week Two

Four of the five Johnson County schools enter week two with an unblemished record, picking up season-opening wins last weekend. Holden and Knob Noster will play in front of home crowds this week as Warrensburg, Crest Ridge and Chilhowee hit the road.
Warrensburg at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg enters week two coming off a defensive-oriented win over Lift for Life Academy Charter, 42-7. The Tigers caused six turnovers and returned two for scores with an interception return by Connor Wyatt and a fumble recovery by Shelby Pittsenbarger, who also ran for two scores.
Marshall opened its season with a 20-7 loss to Chillicothe. The Owls drove down the field on the opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on a 14-yard pass from Ben Haug to Jace Lance. Marshall then surrendered three unanswered scores to fall to 0-1.
The Owls offense was nearly perfectly balanced in the loss, running 33 time for 90 yards led by Ethan Stickels seven carries for 46 yards. Haug threw the ball 31 times, connecting on 13 passes for 121 yards and the score.
The Hornets found success running the ball against the Owls, racking up 228 yards on 54 carries.
Crest Ridge at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
The Cougars take their 1-0 record on the road in week two, traveling to Santa Fe.
Crest Ridge survived a second-half comeback attempt in week won after jumping out to a 20-0 lead over Archie.
Senior Blayne McMillian came to play in week one, returning an interception for a touchdown and catching a touchdown pass from Will Taylor.
The junior completed 59% of his passes for 216 yards, averaging just over a first down per completion at 10.6 yards per reception.
Santa Fe came away empty handed from its week one trip to Slater, getting blanked 41-0.
Knob Noster (RV) vs. Warsaw, 7 p.m.
The Panthers are the lone Johnson County team picking up votes in the Missouri Media Poll after knocking off No. 10 Versailles 50-20 in week one.
Knob Noster used a dominant defensive effort coupled with its trademark rushing attack to jump out to a 43-7 halftime lead.
Warsaw hung on to beat Midway 14-6 in the first week of high school football. The Wildcats scored twice in the second quarter — a scoring run by Zach Chapman and a touchdown pass from Matthew Couzens to Jack Gardner.
Couzens was 7 of 13 for 125 yards in the win, targeting Gardner three times for 92 yards.
Warsaw also got a 101-yard rushing effort out of running back Aidan Comer.
Knob Noster won a close game in 2018 against the Wildcats, 44-40.
Holden vs. Boonville, 7 p.m.
Holden secured a shutout in week one, beating Sherwood 35-0. Senior running back Fred Frazier scored three times for the Eagles. The Holden defense held Sherwood to just 20 total yards of offense.
The Pirates are coming off a key win for their program, beating Pleasant Hill 19-14 — the first win over the Roosters in nine years.
Boonville leans on running back Avian Thomas for most of its offense in week one as the senior ran for 110 yards on 25 carries for a score and also caught a touchdown pass from Nick Ferrari, who was 8 of 1 for 77 yards. The Pirates also forced a safety in the win despite giving up 287 yards on defense.
Boonville beat Holden 49-14 last season.
Chilhowee at Rich Hill, 7 p.m.
The Indians are coming off a 68-6 loss in week one to Orrick.
Rich Hill lost 62-24 to Appleton City.
