Warrensburg vs. Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg (2-0) will defend the Silver Tiger for the first time in seven years following Smith-Cotton’s run of wins in the rivalry.
The maroon-and-white Tigers are coming off an efficient 44-6 win over Marshall that saw the starters play just one half after scoring six touchdowns in the first 24 minutes.
Junior Shelby Pittsenbarger has a team-high five touchdowns through two games with three on the ground and two receiving scores.
Senior Miles Moore leads the team in rushing after a 140-yard performance against Marshall.
Through six quarters of action, the Warrensburg starting defense has given up just one touchdown.
Smith-Cotton comes into the match-up with two losses on the season, falling 35-28 at Class 3 Moberly and 61-21 against Class 5 Battle.
Smith-Cotton quarterback Brett Grupe is 20 of 51 on the season for 287 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions. Grupe also has three rushing touchdowns.
The black-and-yellow Tigers have leaned on running back Cameron Finley for their offensive production as the running back is averaging 122.5 yards per game on the ground with three scores.
Crest Ridge at Knob Noster, 7 p.m.
One Johnson County school will come out of week three with its first loss of the season as the Cougars head down U.S. Highway 50 to take on the Panthers.
Knob Noster, who is receiving votes in the Missouri Media poll, is coming off a thrilling 44-42 win over Warsaw that came down to a tackle by Mark Burgess on the one-foot line on a Wildcat two-point conversion attempt.
Crest Ridge used 28 second half points to put away Santa Fe 44-6.
Quarterback Will Taylor has been the catalyst for the Cougars offense, connecting on 40 of his 60 passes for 455 yards and five scores through two games.
Taylor has made use of all of his offensive weapons with six receivers having caught a pass this season from the junior.
Jaden Ring and Cole Schmidli were the favorite targets in week two while senior Blayne McMillian was the top target in the opening game.
On the ground, Kole Conard has been the work horse, running for 126 yards on 22 carries.
Knob Noster turned to its running back duo of Iverson Sirom and Jadis Williams in week two as the duo combined for five touchdowns, four scored by Sirom.
Holden at Odessa, 7 p.m.
The Eagles head into the Class 3 No. 2 Bulldogs house looking to spoil their homecoming game.
Holden fell to 1-1 after giving up five-unanswered touchdowns to Boonville in a 33-13 loss.
Karsen Kauffman was the bright spot in the loss, running for 65 yards and a touchdown while also catching a 43-yard touchdown pass.
The Bulldogs have blown out St. Pius X 49-0 and Clinton 67-0 to begin the year, picking up where they left off last season.
Odessa won last year’s meeting 34-0.
Chilhowee at Northwest (Hughesville), 7 p.m.
Two 0-2 teams enter Friday night’s contest looking for their first wins of the season.
The Indians has fallen to Orrick and Rich Hill while the Mustangs, who combined with Sacred Heart this season, fell 74-38 at Osceola and 84-2 to North Shelby.
Northwest won last year’s game 60-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.