Johnson County Football Preview - Week Six

With the high school regular season on the downward push to the playoffs, two Johnson County squads remain undefeated with four regular season games remaining.
Warrensburg sits atop the Class 4 District 7 standings with 46.2 points. The Tigers are the lone undefeated team in Class 4 District 7 and one of three teams in the district with a winning record at the midway point.
Knob Noster, the other remaining unbeaten Johnson County school, sits in second in the Class 2 District 7 stands with 45.8 points, trailing also unbeaten Summit Christian’s 50.61 points. Holden is sixth in the district standings.
Crest Ridge ranks fourth in the Class 1 District 4 standings with 35.1 points.
Chilhowee is seventh in its district.
Friday, Oct. 4
Warrensburg vs. Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg faced its first true test of the season in week five, overcoming a first half deficit to secure a 28-24 win over Pleasant Hill behind a stellar night for Miles Moore. The senior carried the ball 39 times for 258 yards in the win.
Harrisonville upset then-unbeaten Excelsior Springs 21-14 in week five for its first win of the season. The Wildcats losses came to then-Class 4 No. 6 Kearney, Class 3 No. 4 Maryville, Class 5 No. 9 Battle and Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas).
Harrisonville’s offense is powered by the legs of Jace Reynolds. The sophomore has 830 rushing yards through five games, accounting for seven touchdowns on 142 carries.
The Wildcats have a true freshman under center in Espen Glenn, who completed six of his 12 passes last week for 174 yards. He is just the first freshman quarterback to start for Harrisonville since 1982 when Kelly Donahoe, who went on to play for Kansas, took the reigns.
Defensively, Harrisonville gives up an average of 33.6 points per game.
Crest Ridge at St. Paul Lutheran, 7 p.m.
The Cougars get a brief reprieve in week six, facing the winless Saints. St. Paul is 0-5 on the year after falling 35-14 to Lone Jack with Kingsville, who held the Saints to just 128 yards of offense — 115 passing yards, 13 rushing yards.
Crest Ridge moved back above .500 with a win over Wellington-Napoleon, 26-20. The Cougars scored 20 points in the second half to pull off the rivalry win led by Will Taylor’s four touchdown passes.
Knob Noster at Lexington, 7 p.m.
The battle for the top of the MRVC East will take place in Lexington on Friday night, Oct. 4. The unbeaten Panthers go into the Minutemen’s stadium looking for break a six-year losing skid.
As Holden learned last week, Lexington quarterback Jonathan Taylor is hard to handle. The 6’1, 205 junior is a bruising runner, racking up over 500 yards through the midway point of the season. He also showcased his arm against the Eagles, throwing for three scores.
Knob Noster counters with its stable of quarterbacks and running backs, headed by Jadis Williams and Iverson Sirom.
Holden at Higginsville, 7 p.m.
The Eagles gauntlet continues with a road game against Higginsville.
The Huskers are coming off a 26-16 win over Richmond. The Spartans took a 16-0 lead before allowing 26-unanswered points.
Holden struggled in its Homecoming loss to Lexington, 46-16.
Jayden Brown caught the lone two touchdowns scored by the Eagles from Jackson Tevis.
Chilhowee vs. North Shelby, 7 p.m.
The Indians welcome another ranked squad to Chilhowee on Friday night for the second straight week. The No. 6 Raiders are coming off a 46-36 win over No. 7 North Andrew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.