Johnson County Football Preview - Week Seven

The Missouri River Valley Conference West and East along with the I-70 conference championship picture can come into greater focus for three Johnson County schools in week seven.
Warrensburg plays hosts to Class 3 No. 2 Odessa and with a win can throw a wrench into the MRVC West standings. On the other side of the conference, Knob Noster can put itself in the driver seat for the MRVC East with its third conference win against Higginsville.
Crest Ridge also has a chance to start locking down the I-70 title with a home game against Sweet Springs.
Knob Noster remains the lone Johnson County school in the Missouri Media poll, checking in just on the outskirts of the top 10 picking up six votes.
Warrensburg vs. Odessa, 7 p.m.
To say this is the biggest non-playoff game of the season for the Tigers might still sell short the importance of the No. 2 team in Class 3 coming into town.
Warrensburg is coming off 14-13 loss to Harrisonville in which the Wildcats scored in the final seconds of regulation to knock off the then-perfect Tigers.
Odessa has not yet faced a challenge this season as no team has held the Bulldogs to under 40 points and no team has scored more than 12 points — Odessa has shutout three teams on the season — and have given up just 29 total points in six weeks. The Bulldogs are averaging 57.5 points per game to Warrensburg’s 37.2.
Odessa’s offense is helmed by senior quarterback Josey Meierarand, who has thrown for 1,087 yards and 19 touchdowns to one interception, and running back Luke Malizzi.
Odessa won last year’s meeting 56-21.
Crest Ridge vs. Sweet Springs, 7 p.m.
The Greyhounds, whose four wins have all come against teams with losing records, come into the game off a 56-6 win over Santa Fe.
Sweet Spring’s offense is run through junior running back Grant Knipmeyer, who has racked up 673 yards and four touchdowns.
Crest Ridge’s Will Taylor has thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game this season.
Knob Noster vs. Higgsinville, 7 p.m.
The battle of the two remaining MRVC East squads will take place Friday, Oct. 11, night in Knob Noster. Higginsville is coming off a 42-14 win over Holden which saw Mason Gash score six times for the Huskers.
The Panthers held off Lexington 22-14 for their second conference win.
Knob Noster has not recorded a win against Higginsville in this decade.
Holden vs. Richmond, 7 p.m.
The Eagles lost 42-14 to Higginsville in week six, surrendering 28-unanswered points in the second half and sit at 2-4 and 0-2 in conference play.
The Spartans are coming off a 57-8 win over Carrollton.
Richmond’s sophomore quarterback Keyshaun Elliot has racked up over 1,000 total yards this season, throwing for 755 and seven touchdowns while also running for 315 and two scores.
Chilhowee at Norborne, 7 p.m.
The Indians are still in search of their first win of the year after falling 62-12 to North Shelby.
The Pirates are coming off a 36-34 loss to Osceola and sit at 4-2 on the season.
