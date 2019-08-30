Johnson County Football Preview - Week One

Johnson County schools begin the football gauntlet on Friday, Aug. 30, with eyes on conference, district and state titles. The first step of the journey features four of the five schools playing in front of home crowds with only Knob Noster hitting the road to begin the season.
Warrensburg vs. Lift for Life Academy Charter, 7 p.m.
The Tigers open the season with the first ever match up against Lift For Life Academy Charter from St. Louis.
The Hawks are coming off a 12-2 season — seven wins came against teams with losing records on the year — with a Class 2 District 2 title game appearance.
Lift for Life brings to the table a running back that could cause troubles for the Tigers defense. Junior Rico Singleton is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign where he amassed 1,730 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns.
The Tigers front four, led by junior Cooper Berry and senior Kaden Maxwell, will have their hands full trying to contain the 6’1” back.
Warrensburg counters with its trio of running backs in seniors Miles Moore and Corbin Cowick and junior Shelby Pittsenbarger, who are all slated to be an integral part of the offense while junior quarterback Eli Nappe settles into the starting role.
Senior Jordan Noble is the head Hawk on defense, racking up 121 total tackles last season and four fumble recoveries.
Knob Noster at Versailles, 7 p.m.
The Panthers make the return trip to Versailles after handing the Tigers a 68-30 loss in Knob Noster last season.
Versailles comes into the 2019 season ranked in a tie for 10th in the Missouri Media poll after a 7-5 season that saw the Tigers reach a district title game.
Versailles returns eight starters from its offense and seven on the defensive side of the ball.
All-State quarterback Coby Williams remains at the helm of the Tigers offense that averaged 30.8 points per game with three returning linemen ahead of him.
The Panthers, coming off a 7-4 season, will break-in new quarterback sophomore Wyatt Schreiner and their new defensive scheme in the 10th meeting between the two teams in the last 11 years.
Holden vs. Sherwood, 7 p.m.
The Eagles begin their first campaign under Jimmy Tucker against Sherwood at home. Holden took down the Marksmen last season 36-16 to begin an eight-win season.
Holden will turn to senior running back Fred Frazier to lead the offensive charge after putting together a strong showing at the jamboree.
The Marksmen, who went 0-10 last season, return their quarterback senior Aaron McCubbin and two leading rushers in McCubbin and Marshal Whitham.
Crest Ridge vs. Archie, 7 p.m.
The Thomas Hotmer-era of Crest Ridge football begins with a home contest against Archie.
The Cougars have won four of the last five meetings with the Whirlwinds, but fell last year 28-19 to snap a four-game win streak against Archie.
Crest Ridge returns Will Taylor at quarterback to helm an offense built to go fast.
The Cougars are also using their season-opener to honor military personnel with Hero Night to recognize current and former service members at halftime and as honorary teammates.
Chilhowee vs. Orrick, 7 p.m.
The Indians have their hands full in the first game under new head coach Justin Donald, welcoming No. 10 Orrick to town.
The Tigers will be without last season’s leading rusher, quarterback Seth McAfee, but return second-leading rusher Blake Buchanan, who rushed for 1,145 yards and 10 touchdowns.
