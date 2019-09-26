Mother Nature had other plans for Friday night, Sept 27, as rain in the area has moved Warrensburg and Crest Ridge to Thursday night, Sept. 26. Holden announced Thursday morning that its game would be moved up two hours to a 5 p.m. kickoff to avoid the rain. Knob Noster and Chilhowee are still set to play Friday at 7 pm..
Thursday, Sept. 26
Warrensburg at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
The Tigers roll into week five with a perfect record, rolling through the nonconference slate by outscoring its opponents 182-25.
The Roosters, who are led by former Holden head coach Mike Hedrick, are off to a 0-4 start on the season.
This is the first Missouri River Valley Conference West for both squads. Pleasant Hill won last season’s match-up 42-33 at Walton Stadium in Warrensburg’s first game in its new conference.
Pleasant Hill gives up an average of 31.5 points per game, but three of its four losses have come by less than a touchdown with an average margin of defeat sitting at 5.3 outside of week four’s blowout loss to Grandview, 48-7.
Warrensburg comes into the MRVC play well-rested as the starters have played just eight quarters in the last three weeks, averaging 37.3 first half points. The Tigers picked up one vote in the Missouri Media poll in Class 4, returning to the rankings for the first time since the 2018 postseason poll.
Crest Ridge vs. Wellington-Napoleon, 7 p.m.
The I-70 conference rivalry match-up comes a day early with rain in the forecast
The Cougars have lost their last two games, falling to Johnson County foes Knob Noster and Holden and sit at 2-2 on the year.
The Tigers, who sit at 3-1 on the year, are coming off a 41-22 win over Santa Fe. The combined record of the three teams Wellington-Napoleon has been is 1-11 with wins over University Academy, Lone Jack and Santa Fe.
Wellington-Napoleon tallied 356 yards of offense against the Chiefs, running the ball for 233 yards.
Crest Ridge lost last season’s meeting 22-14.
Friday, Sept. 27
Knob Noster vs. Carrollton, 7 p.m.
A showdown of unbeaten teams will usher in the start of Missouri River Valley Conference East play with the Panthers hosting the Trojans.
The Trojans have scored over 40 points in the last two weeks, beating Salisbury 41-14 and shutting out St. Paul Lutheran 46-0.
Carrollton used a balance attack to get past Salisbury, throwing for 169 yards and running for 142.
Knob Noster rolled through Tipton 45-6 in week four to start the season 4-0 for the second straight season.
The Panthers run game, spearheaded by quarterback Iverson Sirom, a converted running back, and running back Jadis Williams, has not been stopped yet this season.
Knob Noster won 42-0 last season, the first MRVC East win for the Panthers at the time in seven years.
The Panthers remain just outside of the top 10 in the Missouri Media poll, receiving four votes in this week’s poll.
Holden vs. Lexington, 7 p.m.
There is no rest for the Eagles as they welcome in the Minutemen, the fourth straight team with a winning record Holden has played.
Holden is coming off a 40-12 win over Crest Ridge to even its record at 2-2
In addition to the win, the Eagles returned senior running back Fred Frazier to its line-up. Frazier tallied 121 yards on 19 carries in his first action since week two.
The Minutemen ride into Holden on a three-game winning streak after taking down Brookfield 38-14. Lexington ran the ball for nearly 300 yards in the win, picking up 298 yards of its 365 yards on the ground.
Holden knocked off Lexington 28-22 last season, scoring on its final drive to win the game.
Appleton City vs. Chilhowee, 7 p.m.
The Indians are searching for their first win of the season as they welcome the No. 8 ranked Bulldogs.
Appleton City with Ballard and Montrose is one of three teams in 8-man to remain undefeated through four weeks and are averaging 61.5 points per game.
