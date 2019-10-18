Only two games remain in the high school regular season as all five county schools hit the road for week eight.
Warrensburg remains atop the Class 4 District 7 standings with 38.5 points — 3.21 points ahead of Grandview.
Crest Ridge sits in third in the Class 1 District 4 standings, trailing Adrian and Windsor, with 36.71 points.
Knob Noster ranks third in the Class 2 District 7 standings behind Summit Christian and Hogan Prep while Holden sits in sixth.
Friday, Oct. 18
Warrensburg at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg is coming off a 54-6 loss to Odessa in which Eli Nappe scored the Tigers lone touchdown.
Excelsior Springs took care of Oak Grove 35-22 to move to 5-2 on the year. The black-and-yellow Tigers ran for 224 yards in the win over the Panthers.
Both teams have fared similarly on the season with each of the two team’s losses coming to Harrisonville and Odessa.
Crest Ridge at Concordia, 7 p.m.
The Cougars control their own destiny in the I-70 conference following a 28-22 win over Sweet Springs.
The Orioles have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2015 after knocking off Wellington-Napoleon in week six and a securing a 42-10 win over Lone Jack.
Concordia running back Colby Stein caught six passes for 105 yards and four scores in the win over the Mules.
Knob Noster at Richmond, 7 p.m.
The Panthers enter week eight coming off their first loss of the season, 16-12 to Higginsville, but remain receiving votes in Class 2 Missouri Media poll.
Richmond took down Holden 36-20. Keyshaun Elliott accounted for four scores in the win, running for two and passing for a pair.
Elliott leads the team in rushing with 403 yards and passing for 947 yards. He has accounted for 14 of the Spartans 23 scores on the year.
Holden at Carrollton, 7 p.m.
The Eagles enter week eight on a three-game losing streak having lost all three MRVC East contest. Richmond beat Holden 36-20 in week seven.
Holden running back Fred Frazier rounded back into form against the Spartans, running for 208 yards on 28 carries for one score.
The Trojans also ride a three-game losing skid into week eight including last week’s 60-19 loss to Lexington.
Carrollton is giving up an average of 60.7 points per game in conference play while averaging just 11.3 points per game.
Chilhowee at Drexel, 7 p.m.
The Indians suffered their seventh loss of the season in a 62-22 defeat at Norbone.
The Bobcats, who are receiving votes in the Missouri Media 8-Man poll, are coming off a 32-6 loss to Rich Hill and are 5-2 on the season.
