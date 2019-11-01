A light dusting of snow is the perfect accoutrement for the opening round of the high school football playoffs as the season has fully transitioned from the triple-digit heat of August to the single-digit November kickoffs.
Friday, Nov. 1, begins the first week of win-or-go-home match-ups that will see some teams head home early and other rise to new heights.
Three Johnson County schools have home field advantage in the first round with Warrensburg holding home field advantage throughout district play.
Friday, Nov. 1
Warrensburg vs. Ruskin, 7 p.m.
The Tigers have just one win in the last four weeks, but Friday stands as a chance for Warrensburg to get some momentum going for a run at a second-straight district title, facing the one-win Golden Eagles.
Ruskin has not won a game since the opening week of the season when they beat Belton 18-13.
The Golden Eagles have been shutout four times this season and been held to just a touchdown in their other four losses. The Ruskin defense has allowed an average of 36.6 points per game.
Warrensburg is averaging 40.5 points per game in its six wins and 11 ppg in its three losses.
Crest Ridge vs. Sherwood, 7 p.m.
The Cougars will put its five-game winning streak on the line against the Marksmen, who picked up their first and only win of the season in week nine.
Sherwood, prior to the 42-point explosion against Jasper, averaged just 8.25 points per game while getting shutout three times. The Marksmen defense has allowed 31.3 points per game.
Crest Ridge comes in averaging 33.0 points per game while allowing 24.9 ppg.
Senior Jaden Ring is averaging almost six catches a game for 102.1 yards and nearly two scores going into the playoffs.
Knob Noster vs. St. Pius X, 7 p.m.
The Panthers ended the regular season on a positive note, beating Holden 33-14 after back-to-back losses.
Knob Noster is averaging 36.1 points per game while allowing 20.1 ppg.
Jadis Williams and Tim Williams combined for 257 of Knob Noster’s 329 rushing yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win.
The Warriors have lost three in-a-row coming into the playoffs and have allowed 34.3 points per game while only scoring 15.4 ppg.
Sophomore Jack Mosh is a dual-threat for the Warriors as the team’s top passer and second-leading rusher.
Holden at Higginsville, 7 p.m.
The Eagles get a rematch with MRVC East foe Higginsville in the opening round of the Class 2 playoffs.
The Huskers won the first match-up 42-14 with running back Mason Gash running for 176 yards on 26 carries and six scores.
The game was tied at halftime 14-14 before Higginsville ended the game with four-unanswered touchdowns.
Chilhowee at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Chilhowee forfeited their game of the season, ending the year with an 0-9 record.
