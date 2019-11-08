The second round of the state playoffs will see three Johnson County schools attempt to secure a spot in the district title game.
Warrensburg vs. Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
It’s time for a do-over in the eyes of Warrensburg football in the Class 4 District 7 semifinals. The Wildcats took advantage of a late fumble in week six to steal a 14-13 win at Walton Stadium during conference play, scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion with less than 30 seconds to play to log its second win of the season.
Since the two teams meeting on Oct. 4, Warrensburg is 2-2 while Harrisonvile has won three out of its four to move to 5-5 on the season.
Harrisonville took care of 58-14 in the district opener while Warrensburg corralled Ruskin 46-7.
The Wildcats top offensive player remains Jace Reynolds, who broke off an 86-yard touchdown run in the two team’s previous meeting. The sophomore has logged 1,777 yards on the season and 14 touchdowns.
Harrisonville limited the Warrensburg offense to 254 yards — 177 coming on the ground — in the first match up. Senior Miles Moore was the team’s leading rusher with 66 yards along, but has not played since week seven. Senior Corbin Cowick added 45 yards on 12 carries while junior Shelby Pittsenbarger accounted for 43 yards on six carries.
Warrensburg is averaging 33.5 points per game while limiting opposing offenses to 16.2 ppg. The Wildcats are averaging 25.3 ppg and allowing 27.4 ppg on the season.
Warrensburg won last season’s playoff meeting 35-28.
The winner will see the winner of Grain Valley/Grandview in the district title game.
Crest Ridge at Windsor, 7 p.m.
It’s an evenly matched showdown in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals. The Cougars and Greyhounds both come in with 9-2 records. Windsor took down Concordia 61-13 while Crest Ridge dispatched Sherwood 42-8.
Windsor averaging 39.8 points per game while limiting teams to 22.3 while Crest Ridge averages 35.4 ppg on offense and hold teams to 21.8 ppg.
Windsor’s two losses have come against undefeated Lincoln in week three and one-loss Adrian week seven. In both loses, the Greyhounds were held to just 14 points.
Crest Ridge’s pair of losses came against Class 2 schools.
For Windsor, it’s been running back Jonah Roberts and quarterback Kenton Sargent who have been responsible for the Greyhound’s high-scoring offense. Roberts is the team’s leading rusher and second-leading receiver, tallying 16 total touchdowns on the season. The senior is averaging 101.7 yards per game and has gone over the 100-yard mark in four games this season.
Sargent has been an efficient signal-caller for the Greyhounds, completing 60% of his passes for an average of 16.9 yards per completion. He has 17 touchdowns through the air to just five interceptions.
Sophomore Dalton Witherspoon and junior Jacob Berube are the top receiving targets for the Greyhounds, combining for 51 receptions and 14 touchdowns.
Crest Ridge counters with a dynamic quarterback and receiving corps of its own.
Junior Will Taylor has thrown for 2582 yards and 34 touchdowns on the year while completing 68% of his passes.
Jaden Ring, who went over 1,000 yards receiving on the season in the first round of district play, has hauled in 55 passes for 15 scores. Senior Cole Schmidli is the team’s second-leading receiver at 38 catches for 428 yards and eight touchdowns.
The winner of the contest will see the winner of Adrian/Wellington-Napoleon in the district championship.
Knob Noster at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
A rematch of last season’s district semifinals match-up will see Knob Noster head up to Lee’s Summit to face Summit Christian.
Knob Noster is coming off a 49-6 win over St. Pius X while Summit Christian beat Lone Jack 55-6 in the opening round of districts.
The Panthers are averaging 38.5 points per game and have held opponents to 17.5 ppg. The Eagles are scoring at a clip of 46.8 ppg while keeping teams in the single-digits at 8.9 points allowed per game, securing five shutouts.
Six of Summit Christian’s nine wins have come against teams with or under .500 records, but also have wins over Higginsville (8-2) and Pembroke Hill (7-3) on their resume. The Eagles lone loss came against Lincoln College Prep 35-21 in the final game of the regular season.
The Eagles offense has both a 1,000-yard passer and rusher. Junior Grayson Sprouse has thrown for 1,516 yards and 24 touchdowns while also running for 454 yards and 13 scores.
Six different Summit Christian receivers have caught a touchdown led by senior Christian Newsome II, who leads the team with 30 receptions for 421 yards and nine touchdowns.
Junior Lucas Eckles is the workhorse in the backfield, racking up 1,047 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The winner will see either Hogan Prep or Higginsville in the district championship game.
