Johnson County District Wrestling Recap

Johnson County will be well represented at the Missouri State Wrestling tournament as Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Holden and Kingsville all advanced wrestlers through districts, which was held on Saturday, Feb. 15.
State wrestling will begin Thursday, Feb. 20 and run through Saturday, Feb. 22, in Columbia.
Warrensburg
Senior George Fury is Warrensburg’s lone state wrestling qualifier after finishing fourth at the Class 3 District 4 tournament on Saturday.
Fury ended the day with a 4-2 mark. The senior was pinned in the second period of the quarterfinals then responded with three straight back side wins to punch his ticket to state — all by pin.
Hurley Jacobs took down Fury in the first period of the third place match.
Both Garrett Caughern (152) and Brendan Browmwell (285) reached the bubble round.
Caughern dropped his opening round match then secured a pair of second period pins to reach the consolation semifinals.
Will Locke, Kearney, ended the junior’s season with a 13-4 major decision.
Browmwell made it to the semifinals with a pin in the opening round and a pin in the quarterfinals, but lost a 4-2 decision to get sent to the back side of the bracket.
The sophomore’s season came to an end in a 5-2 decision in the consolation semifinals.
Warrensburg finished with 37.5 team points.
Knob Noster
Knob Noster came away with four district champions and a co-District title on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Class 1 District 2 tournament.
The Panthers tallied 171 team points, tying Versailles.
Sam Wilhelm (120), Conner Johnston (145), Matt Wuntke (152) and Brodie Payne (160) all claimed individual titles.
Wilhelm, who advanced to his third straight state tournament with the placement, earned his first district title.
The junior pinned Alex Even, Fatima, in the first period in his second district title bout.
Johnston earned his second district title and third trip back to Columbia with three pins.
Wuntke claimed two first period pins, a major decision then a 5-2 decision over Zachary Radefeld, Versailles, to secure a chance to defeat his state title.
Payne picked up a pin in the quarterfinals then fought Holden’s Armani Graybill to a 4-3 decision and Colin McDonald, Sherwood, to a 2-1 decision.
Logan Hernandez (132) finished third winning three-straight backside matches after losing in the quarterfinals. Hernandez claimed a 17-11 decision over Zakery Tune, Fatima, in the third place match.
Both Cody Clifton (182) and Xavier Ortiz (285) finished fourth to keep their seasons alive.
Holden
Holden placed four wrestlers at the Class 1 District 2 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Travis Stout (182) led the Eagles with a district title. He finished with a 3-0 mark on the day with a pin and two decisions. The senior claimed a 5-3 decision in the championship bout.
Logan Yoder (120) and Armani Graybill (160) both placed third.
Yoder went 3-1 on the day. His lone loss came in the semifinals to Alex Even, Fatima. The sophomore bounced back with a pair of first period pins to come away with his second trip to Columbia.
Graybill lost in the semifinals to Knob Noster’s Brodie Payne in a 5-3 decision then regrouped to secure a pin in the bubble round and a 3-1 decision in the third place match.
Zach Smith (170) took fourth with a 4-2 mark on the day. Smith reached the semifinals with a pair of pins before falling to Jade Warmbrodt, Butler, in a 5-1 decision.
The senior bounced back with a third period pin to make to the medal match, where he lost in the first period.
Kingsville
Kingsville will have its first state wrestling representation since 2015 following junior Brenden Shepard’s (126) fourth place finish and sophomore Nathanyal Ory’s (220) runner-up finish at the Class 1 District 2
The Tigers began combining with Lone Jack wrestling during the 2014-15 season and produced its first state qualifier that year.
Sherpard and Ory became the second and third Tigers to make the trip to Columbia.
Ory reached the title match with an 8-0 major decision in the quarterfinals and a 5-2 decision in the semifinals.
The sophomore lost a 9-3 decision in the title match to Mason Hibdon, Versaillies.
Shepard reached the semifinals before falling to Brendin Patrick, Butler, in a first period pin.
The junior punched his ticket with a 3-0 decision in the consolation semifinals over Austin Lailer, Holden.
Shepard lost by second period pin in the third place match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.