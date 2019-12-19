Football Graphic 1
Six football players from four Johnson County high schools earned All-State recognition.

For Warrensburg, junior offensive lineman Cooper Berry and senior linebacker Corbin Cowick both received Class 4 Second-Team.

Junior Jaden Ring and senior Blayne McMillin represented Crest Ridge at the Class 1 level. Ring was tabbed as a Second-Team wide receiver and McMillin as a Third-Team linebacker.

Knob Noster’s Lane Elwell secured a Class 2 Third-Team bid as a defensive back.

Holden wide receiver Jayden Brown earned a Class 2 Third-Team selection.

