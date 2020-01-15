Fulton 50, Warrensburg 48
Warrensburg lost a tight game with Fulton 50-48 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the opening round of the California Tournament.
Knob Noster 53, Higginsville 49
Knob Noster took down Higginsville 53-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for its second MRVC East win.
Kellen Foster dropped a career-high 28 points to pace the Panthers (9-2, 2-0). Iverson Sirom added 15 points in the win.
Holden 51, Lexington 42
The Holden Lady Eagles secured a 51-42 win over Lexington on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for their third straight win.
Holden 63, Lexington 54
The Holden Eagles took down Lexington 63-54 on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Crest Ridge 72, Concordia 49
The Crest Ridge girls beat Concordia 72-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in I-70 Conference action.
The Lady Cougars broke open the tightly contest game in the third quarter, outscoring the Orioles, who are receiving votes in the Class 1 Coaches Poll, 25-9 to extend their lead out to 60-38.
Cam Martin went off for 29 points to pace the Lady Cougars. Emily Wilhite added 19 points and Kenna Brandes chipped in 11 points.
Crest Ridge 68, Concordia 54
Cole Schmidli and August Hoeper combined for 43 points to lead No. 10 Crest Ridge past Concordia 68-54 on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Schmidli scored a game-high 22 points to go along with Hoeper’s 21 points.
The Cougars lead 33-27 at halftime. The Orioles closed the gap to four, 50-46, going into the final frame only for Crest Ridge to outscore Concordia 18-8 in the final eight minutes to move to 13-0.
David Siegfried and Will Taylor also reached double-figures on the night, scoring 11 and 10 points respectively.
Leeton 60, El Dorado Springs 53 OT
The No. 7 Leeton boys battled back to win 60-53 in overtime against El Dorado Springs in the opening round of the Skyline Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead, 10-6, only to see El Dorado Springs roar back to take a 22-16 lead after outscoring Leeton 18-6 in the second quarter.
Leeton chipped away at the halftime deficit to eventually tie the game at 48-48 at the end of regulation.
The Bulldogs outscored El Dorado Springs 12-5 in the extra period to move on to the semifinals.
Cody Shackelford logged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Clarence Buntin nearly matched Schackelford with a team-high 18 points and nine rebounds. Daniel Warner finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Leeton will face Weaubleau, who beat Warsaw 79-48, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
