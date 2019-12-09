COLUMBIA — When the Warrensburg boys basketball team finally got to sleep early Sunday morning, Dec. 8, after a midnight tip-off in the 2019 Norm Stewart Classic, the Jefferson City press was still probably giving the Tigers nightmares.
The Jays erased a nine-point Tigers lead in the second half with their full-court pressure to hand Warrensburg its first loss of the season 68-60.
The Tigers, who led 30-28 at halftime, started the second half with a 9-2 burst to stake out their largest lead of the morning, 39-30.
Jefferson City answered by putting on its press, which led to a 7-0 run by the Jays to get them back into the game at 39-37.
“We have to guard better and take care of the ball better,” Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said. “Brooks (Baldwin) getting in foul trouble was a big part of that.”
The junior point guard, who finished with nine points, picked up his third foul early in the third quarter, relegating him to the bench and leaving the Tigers without their top ball handler.
“It shows a little bit our inexperience with him off the floor at that position,” Nimmo said.
Jefferson City continued to hound the Tigers with its pressure, closing the the third quarter with a 46-43 lead.
“We just didn’t execute with (the press break) real well either, and when we did, we shot lay-ups,” Nimmo said. “We just weren’t strong enough with it.”
The Jays stretched its lead to six in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and held the advantage Warrensburg until back-to-back 3-pointers by Jackson Nimmo and Trevor Key brought the Tigers deficit to three, 57-54.
Jefferson City answered with a 3-pointer of its own to regain the cushion needed to close out the game.
This was the second straight year Warrensburg has taken part in the Norm Stewart Classic, a 48-hour straight spectacle of high school hoops. The Classic was played in Mizzou Arena this year after previously taking placing in the Columbia College gym.
“A neat atmosphere,” Chris Nimmo said. “We just didn’t execute very well and we can learn something from that. I thought we played well at times in the first half.”
Warrensburg jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, going up 7-2. Jefferson City overtook the Tigers with a 7-2 run, leading to a back-and-fourth final moments of the first quarter.
Junior Shelby Pittsenbarger sank a pair of free throws to give the Tigers a 15-14 lead at the end of the first eight minutes.
Warrensburg led by as many as six in the second quarter, but once again saw its lead dwindle as the quarter wore on, going into the break up 30-28.
Key and Eli Nappe led the Tigers in points with 10. Baldwin and Jackson Nimmo each finished with nine. Cooper Berry finished with eight points and 15 rebounds.
“I’ll be shocked if (Berry) doesn’t have a game in the next few years where he gets 20 (rebounds),” Chris Nimmo said. “I just think he can do that and we’ve got to keep pounding the ball into him.”
The loss moves Warrensburg to 1-1 on the season.
The Tigers are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memories, with a 24-4 record and a district championship.
“Last year’s team finished on a really high note and this team has some things to prove,” Chris Nimmo said.
The Tigers are replacing four of their five starters from last year’s postseason run with Key being the only returner.
“It’s not quite as big, but it’s more athletic and I think it’s just as competitive of a group,” Chris Nimmo said.
Baldwin, Berry, Pittsenbarger and Nappe all saw time as sophomores, but will be shouldering a heavier load in their first year starting.
“I think we have a chance to be really good,” Chris Nimmo said. “We just have to compete on every possession — on those we compete on, we do some really, really good things. Just have to be consistent.”
Warrensburg’s junior class also features Jackson Nimmo and Marcus Tart.
Warrensburg hosts rival Smith-Cotton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
