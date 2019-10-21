Holden softball’s season came to an end in the Class 2 District 12 tournament on Friday, Oct. 18, losing 4-1 to Sherwood.
The Lady Marksmen lead 2-0 after four innings and never trailed in the contest.
Holden finished the year with an 11-11 record.
The Lady Eagles opened district play with a 10-0 win over Clinton.
Peyton Daniel went 3-for-4 to lead the Holden offense in the run-rule win, driving in three runs and scoring a run herself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.