RICHMOND — The Richmond School District announced it has hired Matt Habermehl as its activities director.
Habermehl is currently the softball coach at Holden High School.
Habermehl is a 2002 graduate of William Chrisman High School where he was a Basketball McDonald’s All-American Nominee.
Habermehl continued his athletic career at Missouri Southern University where he was a standout athlete on the mens basketball team and a pitcher for the MSU baseball team.
Habermehl is entering his 13th year in education and has spent the last eight years as a varsity head boys basketball coach, varsity head girls softball coach and PE teacher.
Habermehl earned his master’s degree in athletic administration and is working on his educational specialist degree in administration.
