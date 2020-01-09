Holden's Brown reaches 1,000 point milestone

PLEASANT HILL — Early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday, Jan. 8, game at Pleasant Hill, Holden coach Nathan Martin called over senior Jayden Brown to chat while the Eagles shot a pair of free throws.
Brown, who entered Wednesday’s contest 15 points shy of 1,000 for his career, sat a point shy of the milestone.
“It got to the fourth quarter and I called him over and said, ‘Do you know what you’re at?’ and he said no, so I told him I am not going to tell you,” Martin said.
Brown did know he was nearing a place in the Holden record books coming into the game, but as the game wore on, his approach to the mark got lost in the heat of the moment.
“I knew it was fifteen and I was bound to hit it,” Brown said. “I was a little nervous, but I just like to play ball. My teammates were really supportive and they helped me out and were glad I hit it.
With five minutes, three seconds left in the contest, Brown fought his way to the free throw line, sinking both shots for the charity stripe for career points, 1,000 and 1,001, eliciting a roar from the Holden faithful who made the trip west to Pleasant Hill.
“It’s just something that I wanted to do since I got into high school and I was just really happy to hit it,” Brown said. “It’ll be something I’ll keep in my memories and something I am proud of.”
For Martin, in his first year at the helm of the Eagles, having a stalwart scorer like Brown in the line-up has been a bright spot.
“He is a great leader and a great player,” Martin said. “That’s what we saw all summer. He wasn’t able to do summer with a hurt back, but he showed up to everything. All the workouts, he was there. A couple of tournaments, he was there. He was taking people to workouts.”
It was an otherwise forgettable night for Holden in a 78-41 loss, dropping the Eagles to 1-8 on the year.
Pleasant Hill raced out to 23-8 lead in the first quarter with Brown scoring all eight points and never looked back, leading 49-22 at the break.
Jackson Tevis, who finished 10 points, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers coming out of halftime, but Holden was unable to cut away at the deficit.
“Like I told the guys in the locker room, they beat us in every part of the game,” Martin said.
Holden travels to Lexington on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for its next game.
