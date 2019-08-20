HOLDEN — Holden football enters the 2019 with a senior-heavy roster, looking to maintain its streak of district championship appearance under new head coach Jimmy Tucker.
“We’ve got a really good senior class, so we are hoping we can be pretty good,” Tucker said.
The 12-man senior class is helping infuse a level grittiness to the squad.
“Hopefully, tough,” Tucker said on what he wants the team to be this year. “What I mean by tough is being able to handle injuries, adversity, things like that. With the good senior leadership that we have, I am hoping that takes over. Those guys have been pretty dedicated, had a pretty good summer, so hopefully that is what we’ll be is tough.”
Tucker, who takes over after stops with Bowling Green — who he took to a Class 3 state title game, Grain Valley and Sullivan, inherits a bevy of skill players back from last season’s co-Missouri River Valley East championship season which saw the Eagles finish 8-4.
The Eagles will have senior Jackson Tevis back under center along with playmaker senior Fred Frazier at running back.
“Fred has been awesome,” Tucker said. “He is a great leader, great athlete and has had a really good offseason I think, so we are really excited about him.”
The Eagles offense won’t venture far from what it’s been in the past, still featuring a run-heavy diet for opponents to digest.
“We will be similar to what they’ve been in the past,” Tucker said. “We will be multiple, run some two-back stuff, some spread stuff. We won’t run a lot of plays, just out of different formations.”
The one area Holden is looking to bolster is it’s offensive line with senior Sterling Phillips remaining as an anchor to the line.
“We’ve got some youth on the O-line, so that is a concern, trying to figure out who those guys are,” Tucker said.
Not much will change schematically for the Eagles defense, which held teams to an average of 25.9 points per game.
“We will be a three front defense, same as we were in the past,” Tucker said.
Holden will take part in the Clinton Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 23, before starting the regular season at home against Sherwood.
2019 Holden Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Sherwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Boonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Odessa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Crest Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Lexington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Higginsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Richmond, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Carrollton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Knob Noster, 7 p.m.
