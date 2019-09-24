Odessa produced 13 runs in the first four innings to knock off Holden 16-8 on Monday, Sept. 23.
The Lady Bulldogs put up four runs in the first, two runs in both the second and third innings and five runs in the fourth.
Holden tallied seven runs across the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to get within six, 13-7, only for Odessa to tack on three runs in the sixth to extend its lead out to nine.
The Lady Eagles got one run back in the bottom of the seventh.
