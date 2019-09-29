Johnson County produced three Top 10 finishes at the first annual Gans Creek Classic on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Holden’s senior duo of Valorie Slack and Camille Gudde both finished in the first ten races of the White division. Slack finished fourth with a time of 20:26.6, following up on her fourth place finish at the Missouri Southern Stampede meet last weekend.
Gudde finished seventh in a time of 21:00.7.
Knob Noster junior Sam Wilhelm was the highest placer for the Panthers, taking third in the boys White division with a time of 16:54.8.
The Lady Panthers finished 13th as a team led by Haley Robles’ 36th place finish in 23:15.4.
Christine Sturgill claimed 49th place in 23:56.2.
The Gans Creek Classic was run at the Gans Creek recreation area in Columbia, which will host the 2019 State meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.