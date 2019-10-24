Holden girls, boys finish runner-up at MRVC East meet

RICHMOND — Holden’s Valorie Slack claimed her second straight Missouri River Valley Conference East individual title on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
“It’s awesome, it shows me that all my hard work has paid off,” Slack said.
The senior kept pace with the top group in the combined East and West race to claim a time of 21:20.
“It was definitely nice having the bigger side here to push me,” Slack said.
The Lady Eagles went 1-2 in the standings with fellow senior Camille Gudde clocking in a 22:31.6 for second place.
Freshman J’Lee Jones just missed an all-MRVC spot, finishing 11th with a time of 26:26.6.
Freshman Natalie Moss finished 14th and senior Kourtnie Rohn rounded out the team score with a 17th place.
The Lady Eagles finished runner-up in the team standings five points behind Knob Noster, 26-31.
On the boys side, Holden notched a runner-up finish in the team standings led by all-conference performances from senior Matt Barker and sophomore Logan Yoder.
Barker placed eighth with a time of 20:02.6.
Yoder edged out teammate Michael Rinella for the final all-MRVC spot, taking 10th with a time of 20:15.4, two seconds faster than Rinella at 20:17.8.
Freshman Zach Willis and sophomore Brian Johnson finished back-to-back in the standings with Willis clocking in at 20:40.6 for 13th place and Johnson taking 14th with a time of 20:49.6.
Holden finished 29 points behind conference champions Lexington, 27-56.
Holden will take part in the Class 2 District 7 meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Warrensburg.
