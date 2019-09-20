CENTERVIEW — Holden snapped a two-game losing skip with a 40-12 win over Crest Ridge on Friday night, Sept. 20, in Centerview.
"We aren't real happy with the way we finished, but it is really good to get a win," Holden coach Jimmy Tucker said. "It is good to get back in the win column.
Holden (2-2) opened the year with a win over Sherwood before dropping back-to-back games to Boonville and Odessa.
"I told our kids, we were really good the first six quarters of the season, through the Boonville game when we had the lead at halftime, and it was good to kind of get back to being that team again," Tucker said.
Week four was also important for Holden as it had back its running back duo of Karsen Kauffman and Fred Frazier.
Both were out in week three against Odessa.
"Having Fred and Karsen back some tonight, that helped a lot too," Tucker said.
Kauffman made an early impact Friday night.
After Holden quarterback Jackson Tevis found Jacob Taylor for 31 yards and the first score of the game to put the Eagles up 6-0, Kauffman got in on the scoring with a three-yard carry. Tevis then found Jayden Brown for the two-point conversion with three minutes, 17 seconds left in the first quarter as Holden led 14-0.
"They jumped on us quick," Crest Ridge coach Thomas Hotmer said.
Kauffman would score once more in the second quarter on a 42-yard carry to help put his team up 21-0 with 6:24 left in the half.
His night would be cut short though as he left with an apparent injury early in the fourth quarter.
Tucker said a number of Eagles left Friday's game banged up.
"We had a few more injuries tonight, hopefully nothing too severe," he said. "Hopefully we can get everyone healthy for next week."
The Cougars too fought some injuries Friday night but also had some players miss the first quarter of the game against Holden due to what Hotmer described as "team issues."
It was tough out of the gate for the Cougars.
Crest Ridge (2-2, 1-0 I-70) was called offsides on the opening kickoff.
"It set the tone for the night," Hotmer said.
Crest Ridge had 13 penalties for 110 yards Friday night.
"It was rough from the start," Hotmer said. "We did not come out very well."
Crest Ridge also committed four turnovers and allowed Holden to recover two kicks, one at the Crest Ridge 34 and one at the Crest Ridge 20.
Crest Ridge was not alone in errors though as Holden had similar numbers.
Holden had 13 penalties for 105 yards, four turnovers and allowed Crest Ridge to recover an onside kick.
"We have to stay disciplined and we have to stay focused," Hotmer said.
Crest Ridge found some life at the end of the first half.
After struggling offensively early on, Crest Ridge took its final possession of the first half 80 yards and capped it with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Will Taylor to Dalton Wilhite.
Holden led 21-6 at the intermission.
While Kauffman did the scoring for the Holden backs in the first half, Frazier did his damage in the second half with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Holden also saw a 50-yard catch-and-run from Tevis to Brown in the second half.
Crest Ridge's final touchdown of the night came with Holden up 34-6.
Taylor connected with Jaden Ring for the 26-yard touchdown to make it 34-12.
Offensively, Holden had 417 yards of total offense compared to 162 for Crest Ridge.
At quarterback, Tevis was 6 of 15 for 135 yards with two touchdowns and an interception compared to Taylor who finished 10 of 22 for 83 yards with two touchdowns and two receptions.
Frazier out-carried Kauffman 19 to 14 but it was Kauffman who finished with 169 yards to 121 for Frazier.
Conference play starts for Holden in week five as it hosts Lexington on Friday, Sept. 27.
Crest Ridge meanwhile returns to conference play as it hosts Wellington-Napoleon.
"We have to get healthy with some guys and we have to get ready to focus in and be physical," Hotmer said.
