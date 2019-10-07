Holden surrendered four second half touchdowns to Higginsville, falling 42-14 on Friday, Oct. 4.
The Eagles came out strong, going up 7-0 in the first 23 seconds on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Tevis to Jayden Brown.
The Husker responded with a pair of touchdown runs by Mason Gash to take a 14-7 lead.
Holden scored just before the half on another Tevis to Brown connection, this time from 13 yards out, to go into the break tied 14-14.
Gash gashed the Eagles in the second half, running for all four of Higginsville’s touchdowns and finishing with 176 yards on 26 carries and six scores.
Holden was limited to -8 rushing yards and 181 yards of total offense.
Tevis completed 18 of 35 passes for 189 yards, finding Brown nine times for 121 yards.
Holden (2-4, 0-2 MRVC East) hosts Richmond on Friday, Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.