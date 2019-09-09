Holden suffered a 33-13 loss on Friday, Sept. 5 after going up by two scores in the first half.
The Eagles put the first points on the board in the second quarter as quarterback Jackson Tevis hit running back Karsen Jauffman for a 43-yard score.
Kauffman came right back with a 45-yard run to push Holden’s lead out to 13-0.
Boonville responded with five unanswered touchdowns with the Pirates adding their first score in the closing minutes of the first half to set the halftime score at 13-7.
Tevis threw for 190 yards and a score on 10 of 23 passing in the loss. Jayden Brown proved once again to be the top target for the Eagles, catching eight passes for 98 yards.
Kauffman stood as the team’s leading rusher with 65 yards followed by Haaward Wenger with 56 yards and Fred Frazier with 38.
Holden travels to Odessa (2-0), who is coming off a 67-0 win over Clinton, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
