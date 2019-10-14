Holden fell for a third straight week, dropping a home game with Richmond 36-20 on Friday, Oct. 11.
Holden’s Fred Frazier opened the night with a 47-yard touchdown run for the lone score of the first quarter, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Frazier rushed for 208 yards on 28 carries but was held out of the end zone after his initial touchdown.
Richmond scored 18 points in the second quarter to take a 18-13 lead into the break.
The Eagles (2-5, 0-3 MRVC East) notched a score from the arm of Jackson Tevis to Jayden Brown from 24-yards out.
The Spartans (4-3, 2-1) added three unanswered scores spanning the third and fourth quarter to extend their lead to 36-13.
Holden got a late score to cut the deficit down to 16, 36-20, with a six-yard touchdown pass from Tevis to Daniel Taylor.
Tevis completed eight of 15 passes for 111 yards with Brown hauling in a team-high four receptions for 67 yards.
Holden travels to Carrollton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. The Trojans fell 60-19 to Lexington in week seven.
