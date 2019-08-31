Holden blanks Sherwood for first win under Tucker

HOLDEN — The goal for the Holden defense going into its week one game against Sherwood was to keep the Marksmen under 100 yards in both the rushing and passing column. The Eagles did a little better than that, holding Sherwood to just 20 yards of total offense in a 35-0 win on Friday, Aug. 30.
“Obviously, we were very happy with our defense,” Holden coach Jimmy Tucker said. “I was really pleased with our defense, I thought they played really well.”
Karsen Kauffman got the night started for the Eagles, ripping off a 61-yard touchdown run to give Holden the early 7-0 cushion.
Senior Fred Frazier went back-to-back-to-back, scoring the final touchdown of the first quarter and the Eagles two second quarter scores with runs from six-, 19-, and two-yards out to extend the Holden lead to 27-0 at halftime.
“We had a good night with Karsen and Fred running the ball,” Tucker said.
Holden ran for 180 yards on 34 attempts with Kauffman ending the night as the Eagles leading rusher with 109 yards. Frazier tallied 66 yards on 17 carries.
Seniors Jackson Tevis and Jayden Brown hooked up in the third quarter for a touchdown pass from just outside of the red zone.
Tevis was 6 of 8 with 123 yards, connecting with Brown three times for 88 yards.
“It’s nice to win the first one, the first time out, with it being a home game as well,” Tucker said.
Holden hosts Boonville at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. The Pirates beat Pleasant Hill 19-14 in week one.
