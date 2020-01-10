Crest Ridge senior August Hoeper scored 25 points to lead the Cougars past Lone Jack 59-31 on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Hoeper scored 10 of the Cougars 15 points in the first quarter as Crest Ridge got out to a 15-7 lead.
Crest Ridge extended its lead to 32-11 by halftime. The Cougars held the Mules to single digits in three of the four quarters.
Cole Schmidli chipped in 12 points.
Crest Ridge hosts Concordia on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
