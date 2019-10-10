Central Missouri’s Matt Hoemann and Sam Parrott have been named this week’s MIAA Mens Golf Athletes of the Week. Hoemann and Parrott were co-champions Missouri Western’s Holiday Inn Express Classic.
In the opening round, Hoemann shot a 67 followed by a 74 in the second round. He third-round score of -1, 70, moved him up seven spots on the leaderboard for a share of the title.
Parrott finished the first round with a 66, tying for the tournament’s lowest score in any round and the lowest single-round score for the Mules. After that, he turned in rounds of 72 and 73 for a share of the title.
Hoemann and Parrott each recorded three-round scores of -2, 211. This is both Hoemann’s and Parrott’s first time being honored as the MIAA Mens Golf Athlete of the Week.
